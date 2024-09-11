New hockey exhibit coming to The Henry Ford featuring interactive games, displays & more

A new exhibit showcasing the evolution of ice hockey will be on display at The Henry Ford this fall and winter.

"HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever" will be on display at The Gallery by General Motors from Oct. 13, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025.

According to officials, the exhibit "takes you on an exciting journey through the evolution of ice hockey, showcasing the remarkable technical advancements and scientific breakthroughs that have shaped the sport over time. From cutting-edge technologies to the physics of play, the exhibition will leave you amazed by the fusion of science and sport."

There are a variety of activities for people of all ages, including a reflex test where you hit lights for 60 seconds, check your fastest slapshot, target shooting with pucks, The Stanley Cup touchscreen, displays showing the evolution of protective gear, plus other hockey artifacts.

The Detroit Red Wings also provided items to The Henry Ford, including jerseys an gear from star players, game-worn jerseys from The Russian Five, boards from Joe Louis Arena and much more.

Entrance is included with purchase of a ticket to The Henry Ford or a membership.