Prime Concepts Detroit bringing new Italian restaurant to Oakland County this summer

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — A taste of Italy is coming to Oakland County! Set to open this summer, Aurora Italiana, a new restaurant under the Prime Concepts Detroit restaurant group, will feature Italian dishes inspired by the island of Capri.

The restaurant located at 6199 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield will have dishes like burrata caprese, cacio e pepe, veal ossobuco and fresh fish from the Mediterranean on its menu.

“Aurora’s menu has traditional Italian roots, featuring imported cheeses and cured meats, frittura mista, and margherita pizza. All of which are complemented by wonderful pasta dishes like our fresh tonnarelli allo scoglio (seafood pasta) and linguine al’aragosta (lobster pasta),” said Stolion Liti.

The 8,500-square-foot space will also have a private bar, lounge seating, valet, a private event space, and more for metro Detroiters thinking about stopping in.

“Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening or a family gathering, we promise to provide you with an unforgettable dining experience,” said Stolion. “It is our mission to share the warmth and hospitality of Italian culture, one plate at a time.”

Aurora Italiana is one of the newest ventures from Prime Concepts Detroit, the restaurant group behind Prime29 Steakhouse, NARA Sushi & Hibachi Lounge, PAO in downtown Detroit, Tribu Mediterranean, and Wabeek Club.

"We’re very excited to bring Aurora Italiana to the metro Detroit dining scene,” said Joe Barbat, chairman & CEO of Barbat Holdings. “Our guests are going to be amazed by this upscale dining experience, paired with stunning and unique décor, exceptional entertainment, and, of course, our shareable moments."