New lane & ramp closures to begin Tuesday across metro Detroit; here's a list

While more than half of lane restrictions have been removed for Labor Day weekend, they'll be back on Tuesday along with several other ramp and lane closures.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all of the lane restrictions will be put back into place Tuesday morning.

On top of that, there are lane closures and ramp closures set to begin Tuesday in Oakland and Wayne County.

You'll find more details on each closure below.

I-75 lane and ramp closures for bridge repair begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, in northern Oakland County

MDOT is closing two lanes of I-75 between Holly Rd. and N. County Line Rd. for bridge deck repair at Holly, Grange Hall and Lahring roads.

From Sept. 5 through Sept. 19, northbound and southbound I-75 will have one lane open from Holly Rd. to N. County Line Rd.

From Sept. 5 through late September, the southbound I-75 ramp to Holly Rd. will be closed and the Holly Rd. ramp to Northbound I-75 will be closed.

Revive275 update: Northbound I-275 ramps to eastbound I-96 and westbound M-14 closing for bridge work

The Revive275 projects continues through mid-November with the northbound I-275 ramps closing to eastbound I_96 and westbound M-14 for bridge work.

Traffic will be detoured further north on I-275 to westbound 7 Mile Road (Exit 169A), then southbound I-275 to the exit ramps to eastbound I-96 and westbound M-14.

Ongoing ramp closures with the project



The eastbound and westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramps to northbound I-275 are closed. Detour: Take southbound I-275 to eastbound Ecorse Road to reach northbound I-275.

Northbound I-275 Exit 22 to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) is closed. Detour: Take northbound I-275 to westbound M-153 (Ford Road) (Exit 25), then southbound I-275 to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) (Exit 22).

The eastbound and westbound Ann Arbor Road ramps to northbound I-275 are closed. Detour: Take southbound I-275 to eastbound M-153 (Ford Road) (Exit 25) to reach northbound I-275.

6 Mile Road has one lane open over I-275 and the eastbound 6 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-275 remains closed.

Northbound and southbound I-275 will each have only one lane open 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily between Willow Road and Sibley Road (Exit 13) through Sept. 11.

The S. Huron Road bridge over I-275 in Huron Charter Township is closed, along with the southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound S. Huron Road (Exit 11A).

I-75 patching work in the Downriver area

MDOT will be doing concrete patch work and pavement replacement on northbound I-75 from Gibraltar Rd. to West Rd. in Woodhaven.

Northbound I-75 will have one lane open from Gibraltar Road to West Road 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Friday, Sept. 8, and then 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, through 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Two lanes will then be open from Gibraltar Road to West Road from 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, through the end of work on Sunday, Sept. 17.