New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes caused by menopause.

The once-a-day pill from Astellas Pharma is designed to treat moderate-to-severe symptoms such as sweating, flushing and chills.

The most common approach to treating the problem is hormone-based pills. But they can carry safety risks for some women.

The new daily pill is not a hormone and uses a different approach that targets brain chemicals.

More than 80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes. The drug will cost $550 a month, before insurance and other discounts.