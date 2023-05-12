Watch Now
New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval

In this undated product photo released by Astellas Pharma, a box and container of Veozah drug are displayed.
Posted at 4:21 PM, May 12, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes caused by menopause.

The once-a-day pill from Astellas Pharma is designed to treat moderate-to-severe symptoms such as sweating, flushing and chills.

The most common approach to treating the problem is hormone-based pills. But they can carry safety risks for some women.

The new daily pill is not a hormone and uses a different approach that targets brain chemicals.

More than 80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes. The drug will cost $550 a month, before insurance and other discounts.

