New Michigan traffic data shows crash fatalities remained over 1,000 in 2022

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said new data shows the state’s traffic crash deaths remained above 1,100 for 2022.

The report from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center indicated 1,123 fatalities in 2022, down slightly from 1,131 deaths in 2021.

According to a news release, the latest stats feed into a five-year trend of rising traffic fatalities from 974 in 2018.

Bicycle fatalities reportedly increased to 36 in 2022 up from 29 in 2021. Data also reportedly showed a 28 percent increase in work zone crashes.

“Unfortunately, there has been an alarmingly consistent number of traffic fatalities over the last few years in Michigan, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives each year since 2020,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, in a news release. “While the several areas of improvement are encouraging, including among younger drivers, we still have more to do as we work to find innovative ways to save lives and prevent crashes on our roads.”

Here’s a breakdown of other notable data, according to MOHSP:

• Pedestrian fatalities decreased from 183 in 2021 to 173 in 2022, down 5 percent

• Drug-involved fatalities decreased from 275 in 2021 to 249 in 2022, down 9 percent

• Motorcyclist fatalities increased from 166 in 2021 to 173 in 2022, up 4 percent

• Distracted-driving fatalities decreased slightly from 59 in 2021 to 57 in 2022, down 3 percent

For the full data breakdown, click here.

