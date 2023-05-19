Watch Now
New 'Path of Life' sculpture at Riverside Park created with pieces of Joe Louis Arena

May 19, 2023
(WXYZ) — There’s a new sculpture at Riverside Park in Detroit, and it was created with pieces of the Joe Louis Arena.

The 42-foot sculpture was dedicated at a ceremony on Friday.

It’s called the “Path of Life” and it celebrates the city and the “path we all take together to make a brighter future for Detroit.”

Detroit artists Israel and Erik Nordin created the sculpture commissioned by the Adamo Family.

The sculpture sits at the entrance of the newly-renovated Riverside Park and the start of the Joe Louis Greenway.

