New pizza spot The Rectory to open inside historic home in Detroit's Boston-Edison district

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Rectory, a new pizza spot in Detroit's Boston-Edison District right next to The Congregation, will hold a grand opening on Tuesday.

Located inside a restored historic home at 1920 Atkinson St., The Rectory once served as the rectory for the church next door, which is now home to The Congregation, a cafe and bar that opened in 2020.

The Rectory will be a full-service pizza restaurant with indoor dining, a three-season back deck and walk-up window for carry-out pizza.

Pizzas include hand-tossed pies with locally-sourced ingredients, with build-your-own options, plus salads, appetizers, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

“Bringing this building back to life felt like the natural next step,” said Betsy Murdoch, co-founder of The Congregation. “We kept hearing from our neighbors that they wanted more food options nearby, more places that felt like an extension of home. The Rectory is just that.”

The grand opening on Tuesday will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., then music from DJ Radical Me and an evening of food, drinks and community celebration.

It will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.