New Planet Fitness expected to open blocks away from Downtown Detroit in August

(WXYZ) — A new Planet Fitness location is expected to open near Downtown Detroit in August.

The gym will be run by EPIC Fitness Group, which operates more than 60 Planet Fitness locations across Michigan.

Watch a flythrough of the location below to see what it looks like inside

It will be located at 1200 W. Fort St. in the former Salvation Army location, and about two blocks east of the Lodge and Fort St.

According to EPIC Fitness Group, the 18,000 square foot gym will feature state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, cardio theater, locker rooms and a Black Card spa that will include massage chairs, HydroMassage beds anda a new CyroLounge+ and more.

"Our mission is to provide a welcoming and affordable fitness option for everyone, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the Corktown area,” EPIC Fitness Group Co-Owner and CEO Bryan Rief said in a statement. “Health equity in Detroit has been a longstanding issue that was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Planet Fitness is committed to creating a positive impact in the communities we serve. The new Detroit location will actively engage in local partnerships and initiatives to support health and wellness within the community.”

Memberships will cost $15 per month after a price increase from $10 per month in the past few weeks. The PF Black Card will cost $24.99 a month and gives you access to a free guest, access to the Black Card Spa, access to all other PF locations and more.

New members can join for $1 down for the classic membership and $1 and an introductory rate of $19.99 per month for the Black Card for a limited time.

According to EPIC Fitness, the location is expected to open on or around Aug. 15, 2024. It will be the third location in Detroit. There's one at 8 Mile and Woodward and another in New Center at the Detroit Pistons facility.