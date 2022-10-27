New program aims to address teacher shortages in Michigan

(WXYZ) — A new move and announcement came down on Thursday morning aimed at addressing the ongoing teacher crisis in Michigan.

It's an issue we've been reporting on for months. At the start of the school year, 53% of public schools across the country felt understaffed.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 69% said hiring teachers was a challenge.

The state is offering more money to try and attract young talent with two new programs.

First, the MI Future Educator Fellowship is worth up to $10,000 and renewable for up to three years.

Then, there's the MI Future Educator Stipend, offering student teachers the chance to earn $9,600 while they finish their final semester of school.

Applications open for both programs on Oct. 31.

The first program is for aspiring teachers and it seeks to lower the cost of school while they train to be teachers. Recipients must commit to teaching in a Michigan classroom for three years after graduation, and there are other requirements like maintaining a 3.0 GPA or higher and being a Michigan resident.

The stipend is basically paying for full-time student teachers. You must be in a full-time program and currently not paid by a local district.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice is confident this will improve the student experience as well, saying in part, "These fellowships and student teacher stipends will help remove significant personal financial barriers to entry to the teaching profession for many aspiring teachers and will help improve the quantity, quality, and diversity of individuals entering the profession."

Both of these programs are funded via the education budget signed earlier this year.

To be eligible, future educators must apply through the MiSSG Portal and submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).