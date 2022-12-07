New program launching to address Michigan's teacher shortage

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s teacher shortage is pushing school leaders to create new pathways to teaching.

Thirty-nine intermediate school districts across the state are teaming together to spearhead a new program they say will increase the number of teachers in the pipeline.

For Madison Daniel of Richmond, becoming an elementary school teacher is the dream job. She's currently a junior studying education at Central Michigan University.

"When I was deciding what I wanted to be, I didn't really know what sparked my interest, but I knew I always loved being around little kids,” Daniel said.

In the process, she has reached out to many current teachers for advice.

“Yeah I've heard (from them), but a lot of them have not been saying very good things,” Daniel said. "It’s been a very back and forth situation throughout college.”

The National Education Association says this year, more than half of teachers are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than planned. Burnout is being cited as the top issue.

Daniel says she listened to the feedback while making her future career decision.

"It made it very confusing going through college knowing a lot of teachers say they love what they do, but they're not sure it’s worth it in the end run,” Daniel said.

According to U.S. Department of Education data, total enrollment in teacher preparation programs in Michigan has also been steadily dropping. More than 23,000 prospective teachers were in the pipeline in 2008. That figure eventually dipped below 7,000 in 2016 before increasing slightly to around 12,000 in 2019.

Because of this, nearly 40 superintendents at intermediate school districts announced Tuesday the launch of a new alternative route to teaching called "Talent Together."

“The educator shortage crisis in Michigan is among the worst in the country,” said Naomi Norman, superintendent with the Washtenaw Intermediate School District. "This Talent Together initiative is a response that has the ability to impact this pipeline on a statewide scale.”

The superintendents say it will be for those with and without a bachelor's degree and will make use of apprenticeships, even offering to pay a competitive wage to student teachers.

“Those of us at the Talent Together consortium believe this program will produce hundreds of additional teachers in the next five years,” said Scott Koziol, chair of the Char-EM ISD in Charlevoix and Emmet counties.

Some local districts like Ypsilanti Community Schools are also on board.

"Ypsilanti Community Schools is facing the teacher shortage crisis. This is real for districts, urban and rural,” said YCSD Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery- Ross. "We know even now we can try to continue to do this on our own. The solution is bigger than us at the local level.”

As for Daniel, she’s noticing the decline in her own classrooms at CMU.

“I can even tell from my freshman year to now, my classes are getting to like 20 to 15 kids,” Daniel said.

However through it all, Daniel wants to make an impact and believes the pros of being a teacher outweigh it all.

“I want to be that person for those students where they’re looking back at their life, they recognize me and what I did for them,” Daniel said.

Organizers haven’t said how much this program will cost and the length will depend on each person’s education level going into the program. They’re still in the process of applying for grant funding and hope to launch in the fall of 2023.