New puppy store in Berkley closed for not having business license

BERKLEY, MI (WXYZ) — Protesters were outside Puppygram in Berkely Tuesday, an establishment that just opened its door last week. They say they were concerned about the way the business was sourcing their puppies.

"It wasn't until last week that we started receiving information about some of their past practices," Berkley City Manager Matt Baumgarten said.

"People need to be aware. People need to make choices," concerned citizen Courtney Wooten said. "This particular company has a long history of being tied to animals that are not well cared for. Animals that are coming from large puppy mills."

There's no evidence of that happening at this location, but Puppygram's CEO Miles Handy managed another location in Kokomo, Indiana. That establishment was called Pet's Choice and four certified vet inspections obtained by 7 Action News show that the Kokomo location was sourcing its puppies from large brokering facilities that ship puppies all over the country to stores.

Molly Tamulevich, the Michigan director for the Humane Society of the United States says she's teaming up with people like Courtney Whooten who are concerned to protest the retail sale of puppies

"That is why we are able to say they are linked to puppy mills," protesters said.

Puppygram CEO did not want to speak on camera about the situation but a manager in the store did. Matt Baumgarten says the city is still vetting the information about Handy's past businesses

This isn't Handy's first time facing backlash. Handy is a former Redford Township Trustee and also worked for the Wayne County Road Division. In 2010, 7 Investigators discovered audio clips of him berating a police officer over a noise complaint and using sexually explicit language with his political opponent in a race for township supervisor.

It's unclear when Handy got into the retail puppy business but protestors want him out.

"There isn't anybody in the city that is pro the inhumane treatment of animals," Berkley City Manager Matt Baumgarten said.