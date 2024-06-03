New recreational cricket field unveiled in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cricket enthusiasts will now be able to play the sport they love in Sterling Heights.

The city's Parks and Recreation department, along with city council, unveiled a brand-new recreational cricket field in Delia Park.

The field, which spans about five acres, is now one of the largest municpally-operated fields in Metro Detroit. It features natural grass in the fielding area and pitch comprise of a concrete base with artificial turf. The field is also equipped with benches for players, bleachers for fans and trash cans.

PHOTOS: Sterling Heights Parks & Rec unveil new cricket field in Delia Park

“As was the case with all our cornerstone projects within the scope of Recreating Recreation, the cricket field was another opportunity to provide new and unique recreation opportunity for our residents,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois in a press release. “Sterling Heights and metro Detroit is extremely diverse, and this amenity helps to serve our residents that grew up playing this sport and those that may want to get into it in the future.”

A spokesperson for the City of Sterling Heights says that there are future plans to add a scoreboard, field lights, designated practice areas and shaded areas for players and fans, being that cricket matches can last over six hours. They say the field will be used on a rental basis for leagues, practices and tournaments, but Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation plans to introduce the game of cricket to community members, with instrutional classes and recreation leagues.

"Cricket is extremely popular in countries including India, Pakistan…even Australia, and the brand-new cricket field is a testament to our commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community and is a celebration of the diversity that helps make Sterling Heights such a great community,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “Sterling Heights is home to many cultures, and we are dedicated to providing opportunities for all residents to come together and enjoy.”

The cricket field is currently available by permit only with a fee. Anyone interested in reserving the field is asked to contact the Parks & Rec office at (586)446-2700.