New report reveals the most dangerous intersections in every metro Detroit county in 2024

Michigan Auto Law has released lists of the most dangerous intersections across Michigan, breaking them down by county.

The organization uses traffic data from Michigan State Police to identify the intersections with the highest number of reported car crashes.

According to Michigan Auto Law, about 30% of all fatal motor vehicle accidents in Michigan occur at intersections.

Below are the lists of the most dangerous intersections across metro Detroit counties

Macomb County



11 Mile/I-696 at Van Dyke in Warren - 185 crashes, 26 injuries 18 1/2 Mile at Van Dyke in Sterling Heights - 162 crashes, 12 injuries 10 Mile at I-94 in St. Clair Shores - 96 crashes, 21 injuries, 1 fatality 11 Mile/I-696 at Hoover in Warren - 86 crashes, 18 injuries, 1 fatality Hall Rd./M-59 at Hayes in Macomb Township - 76 crashes, 14 injuries Hall Rd. at Schoenherr in Sterling Heights - 76 crashes, 11 injuries 12 Mile at I-94 in St. Clair Shores - 75 crashes, 11 injuries, 1 fatality 11 Mile at Gratiot in Roseville - 72 crashes, 18 injuries Garfield at Hall Rd. in Macomb Township - 67 crashes, 19 injuries 23 Mile at I-94 in Chesterfield Township - 65 crashes, 13 injuries

Monroe County



I-275 at Telegraph in Ash Township - 40 crashes, 1 injury Telegraph at Stewart in Frenchtown Township - 29 crashes, 11 injuries Cole at N. Monroe St. in Frenchtown Township - 24 crashes, 10 injuries Telegraph at Custer in Monroe - 19 crashes, seven injuries Elm Ave. at N. Monroe St. in Monroe - 18 crashes, 5 injuries Telegraph at Dunbar in Monroe Township - 16 crashes, 4 injuries I-75 at Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township - 14 crashes, 4 injuries Mall Rd. at Telegraph in Frenchtown Township - 14 crashes, 4 injuries Newport Rd. at Telegraph in Ash Township - 13 crashes, 5 injuries Lewis Ave. at W. Sterns Rd. in Bedford Township - 11 crashes, 3 injuries

Oakland County



Martin Parkway at N. Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township - 151 crashes, 9 injuries Orchard Lake at 14 Mile in Farmington Hills - 109 crashes, 5 injuries Telegraph at 12 Mile in Southfield - 106 crashes, 23 injuries Dixie Highway at I-75 in Sprinfield Township - 80 crashes, 19 injuries Southfield at 11 Mile in Lathrup Village - 76 crashes, 38 injuries Oakley Park Rd. at Martin Parkway in Commerce Township - 69 crashes, 6 injuries Orchard Lake at 12 Mile in Farmington Hills - 65 crashes, 16 injuries Farminngton Rd. at W. Maple in West Bloomfield Township - 64 crashes, 7 injuries Crescent Lake Rd. at Highland in Waterford Township - 60 crashes, 22 injuries Livernois at W. Hamlin Rd. in Rochester Hills - 60 crashes, 4 injuries

Washtenaw County



N. Hamilton at Washteanw in Ypsilanti - 132 crashes, 7 injuries State at W. Ellsworth in Ann Arbor - 85 crashes, 5 injuries Hogback at Washtenaw in Pittsfield Township - 41 crashes, 8 injuries Carpenter at E. Ellsworth in Pittsfield Township - 40 crashes, 6 injuries Carpenter at Packard in Pittsfield Township - 39 crashes, 14 injuries, 1 fatality Huron Parkway at Washtenaw in Ann Arbor - 35 crashes, 15 injuries E. Michigan Ave. at N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti - 35 crashes, 8 injuries Carpenter at W. Michigan Ave. in Pittsfield Township - 35 crashes, 6 injuries Packard at Platt in Ann Arbor - 31 crashes, 6 injuries Michigan Ave. at Prospect in Ypsilanti - 30 crashes, 20 injuries

Wayne County



Schoolcraft at Telegraph in Redford Township - 137 crashes, 26 injuries Middlebelt at Schoolcraft in Livonia - 95 crashes, 14 injuries Joy Rd. at M-39 in Detroit - 78 crashes, 27 injuries 7 Mile at I-75 in Detroit - 69 crashes, 36 injuries Eureka at Telegraph in Taylor - 68 crashes, 36 injuries Dix Ave. at M-39 in Lincoln Park - 38 crashes, 22 injuries Conner at Gratiot in Detroit - 63 crashes, 34 injuries 8 Mile at Dequindre in Detroit - 61 crashes, 23 injuries, one fatality 8 Mile at I-75 in Detroit - 61 crashes, 17 injuries M-39 at Warren in Detroit - 61 crashes, 17 injuries

