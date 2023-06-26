New restaurant coming to Midtown to offer addiction support for staff

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new restaurant concept coming to Detroit’s Midtown aims to also support its staff with addiction resources.

Vigilante Kitchen + Bar will open this Friday, and it's described as “a little bit punk rock, a little bit Zen, and a lot delicious.”

According to a news release, the eatery was born from an idea that executive chef Aaron Cozadd had after he received his second DUI back in 2012.

“For as long as I can recall, the restaurant industry has carried a dark negative stigma,” said Cozadd in a news release. “At Vigilante Kitchen + Bar, we’re going to illuminate this issue by offering a supportive program for those struggling with addiction.”

Courtesy Vigilante Kitchen + Bar

The space, which will serve up elevated Midwestern cuisine with Asian influence with classic French roots, will also reportedly offer onsite recovery meetings, addiction counseling, access to fitness programs, and more. The staff will also have breaks for “five minutes of Zen” during shifts.

“I’ve found that the best way to change my addictive mindset is through structured and consistent daily actions, the strongest recovery is when these pursuits become your lifestyle, and I want to help others on the same path,” said Cozad in a release.

The signature dishes at Vigilante Kitchen + Bar will be Szechuan hot chicken bao, Szechuan spareribs, open-faced crab Rangoon, ahi Wellington, koji braised short rib, yuzu thyme chicken, XO lobster tail and an A5 Miyazakigyu.

Courtesy Vigilante Kitchen + Bar

Vigilante Kitchen + Bar will also serve up alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks.

“While it may seem counter intuitive, it was important to me that Vigilante Kitchen + Bar serves alcohol. A person in recovery who decides to stay in the industry will inevitably need to work around alcohol. At Vigilante Kitchen + Bar we focus on building a strong internal environment to which the external environment becomes inconsequential. You can only avoid the wine aisle for so long.” Cozadd said in a statement.

The hours of operation will be Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5 p.m, to 1 a.m.

