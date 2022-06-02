New Secretary of State office opens in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood

(WXYZ) — A new Michigan Secretary of State office and self-service station are open in Detroit's Midtown Neighborhood.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the opening of the office on Thursday. It's located at 580 E. Warren Ave. at the corner of Warren and St. Antoine.

According to the state, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays except for Wednesday, when it is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The self-service station is open 24 hours a day and can print tabs, registration, temporary licenses and IDs.

“I’m committed to making government work for every Michigander and ensuring that no matter where someone lives they have access to convenient and efficient services,” said Secretary Benson. “This new office increases our ability to provide in-person service in Detroit, where past office closures forced city residents to wait in line for hours on end. Now visitors at all our offices across the state are in and out in an average of 20 minutes or less.”

There will be both scheduled and walk-up service, and the state said more than 80% of the people who walk up are served immediately.

According to the state, the number of services available online and at self-service stations has doubled, and there have been more than 160 self-service stations installed across the state. About 60% of transactions are conducted outside of SOS offices.