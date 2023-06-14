New ShotStoppers program selects areas, partners in Detroit to help reduce crime

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A cutting-edge program in Detroit will spend millions of dollars to bring down violent crime and save lives. The project is called ShotStoppers and will partner with half a dozen community groups.

Making the city of Detroit safer is something police say they can’t do alone. That’s why groups like Detroit 300 have been trying to bring down violence for 13 years and now, they’re taking it to the next level.

“I think it’ll make every difference in the world. If you are more active in your community, things change,” Detroiter Belinda Johnson said.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White spoke Wednesday, calling the plan “An opportunity now to be great.”

The six groups that have been selected will focus on six separate areas within the city where crime has been identified as a serious issue. They will work to combat murders and shootings and will be paid to implement their own strategies.

WXYZ Areas and community partners selected to be part of the ShotStoppers program in Detroit to help reduce crime. (June 14, 2023)

A total of 25 organizations applied, but only half a dozen were selected. Among them was activist Sandra Turner-Handy with the 9th Precinct Community Relations Council.

“Twenty-five years in that community. My passion has grown. I want to raise quality of life and make sure kids don’t see violence as something that’s normal,” Turner-Handy said.

Also picked was the Detroit 300 led by Arthur Edge who said, “We get in and talk. Make sure they understand why we’re out here.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says it’s a chance to share best practices as well.

“We’re going to have quarterly meetings, everybody shares strategy. Those who aren’t doing well can adopt the strategies from those who are,” Duggan said.

Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison pointed out that the specific areas where are the focus will be are of a particular size.

“Each one of these six groups picked (are) what we call a CVI Zone, and so it's a 3- to 5-square-mile area,” Bettison said.

Council President Mary Sheffield added, “Sometimes, it’s not the message but messenger and people who resonate with our young people. They have street cred and know these communities.”

For city council, the initiative is also incredibly important.

“When you put money and taxpayer dollars into these programs, folks want to see that it works. We will be tracking data and have a level of accountability,” Councilmember Fred Durhal III said.

Plans for this project are being submitted to city council for approval this week, with a goal of starting everything July 1.