Free shuttle service begins on Belle Isle!

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced the launch of a new free shuttle service on Belle Isle, beginning today!

The free shuttle service, a contract with the Detroit Bus Company, operates Thursday through Sunday from noon until 8:30 pm.

Parking is available at the paddock near the Scott Fountain.

The new shuttle service, Michigan DNR says, will reduce traffic congestion that leads to park closures and the issue of finding a parking spot near the island's most popular areas like the beach, conservatory/aquarium and more.

