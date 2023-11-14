New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson has endorsed Donald Trump for president, a move that was a symbolic departure from his ousted predecessor leading the House.

Johnson is an ally and defender of the former president. He said in an interview on CNBC Tuesday morning, "I have endorsed him wholeheartedly."

His predecessor Kevin McCarthy was a longtime Trump ally but stopped short of formally backing Trump's third White House bid.

McCarthy was ousted by a hard-right band of fellow Republicans late last month. Johnson became McCarthy's eventual successor and his formal endorsement of front-runner Trump charts the course for other House Republicans.