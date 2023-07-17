New sports bar coming to Downtown Detroit will honor Dan Gilbert's late son

A new sports bar planned along Woodward Ave. in Downtown Detroit will honor Nick Gilbert, the late son of Rocket Mortgage Founder Dan Gilbert.

Bedrock Detroit, one of Gilbert's companies in the Rock Family of Companies, announced Monday that Gilly's will open next year at 1550 Woodward Ave., just south of Grand Circus Park.

Nick Gilbert helped create the initial concept and design for the project before he passed away at the age of 26 in May.

“To know Nick was to know a person with a true zest for life and celebrating with those around him,” Dan and Jennifer Gilbert said in a joint statement. “Gilly’s combines Nick’s love for food with his love for sports and entertainment right here in the heart of Detroit – a city he loved tremendously. We cannot wait to open the doors and share a project that meant so much to our son.”

Gilly's will have food and drinks and offer a variety of ways to watch sports in a relaxed atmosphere. The 14,000-square-foot building will have 350+ seats, a lowerlevel bar, first-floor patio along Woodward Ave., a rooftop terrace and more.

It's expected to open in 2024, and more information will be released soon, Bedrock said.

