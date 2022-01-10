New train route proposed between Detroit and Toronto

(WXYZ) — Amtrak has announced support for the Canadian Pacific railway's combination with the Kansas City Southern railway, which adds a route from Detroit to Toronto.

Under the agreement, passenger service would be established through the Detroit River Tunnel between Michigan and Ontario, to Windsor and Toronto, with connection to VIA Rail Canada. No timeline was given for when service would be established.

The agreement also calls for increased frequency of travel between Chicago and Milwaukee, and extension of the Hiawatha Service from Milwaukee to St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as establishing Amtrak service between New Orleans and Baton Rouge and studying the potential for Amtrak service between Meridian, Mississippi and Dallas.

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern an in the midst of a merger, which is currently awaiting approval of the US government's Surface Transportation Board. Once the approval is given, the companies will begin the process of integrating their operations.

