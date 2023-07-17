New video captures the moment a construction worker falls from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River

(WXYZ) — New video from the JW Wescott Company shows the frightful moment when a construction worker fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River.

The incident happened on July 12 sending the man, now identified as Spencer, plunging 150 feet into the River.

Watching it all unfold, a family rushes to JW Westcott for help. Their heroic actions were also caught on the boat company's security cameras.

Thanks to the quick action, Spencer from Ontario Canada was brought back to land safely. His fiancée Cheyenne says she will forever be grateful for the heroic effort of Detroiters.

"I can't thank them enough for bringing him back home to me and our daughter. It means more to me than, like, I can't even put into words," she said.

Spencer was released from the hospital last Friday, and the last time 7 Action News spoke to him, he said he was recovering at home and is grateful for all the prayers and to those who saved his life.

