New year-round Christmas mural bringing holiday spirit to South Lyon community

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive Christmas mural now brightens downtown South Lyon year-round, transforming a building wall into a winter wonderland that celebrates community spirit even in 80-degree summer heat.

Muralist Austin Fabinski spent a week hand-painting the giant Christmas scene on behalf of the Carl and Joanne Foundation, working through the tail end of summer while staying hydrated in the sweltering conditions.

"I need to keep drinking water," Fabinski said. "So that's the biggest thing, making sure I'm hydrated."

The mural depicts a heartwarming family scene featuring a father and daughter who have just cut down their first Christmas tree on an early morning at the crack of dawn, complete with puffy white snow, animals and greyscale winter trees.

“I love Christmas it’s my favorite holiday," Fabinski said. "I hope people will come down take pictures with it, family photos.”

Foundation CEO Jeff Heinanen said the artwork represents something deeper than holiday decoration.

"For us, we thought, why not, let's do something different and make a real statement," Heinanen said. "It's about community, it's about bringing people together."

The foundation, inspired by Heinanen's grandparents, Carl and Joanne, already hosts community events including an old-fashioned Christmas tree lighting, Christmas in July and a New Year's Eve ball drop that brings thousands to the small town.

"I'm 7 years old again and I'm in my grandparents' house," Heinanen said. "I see just compassion. I see togetherness, I see so many things that Christmas brings to mind for me."

Local residents have embraced the bold artistic addition to their downtown area.

"It's such a joy to walk by because it really adds an artistic touch to this area, which is kind of — it could use it, I would say," Tom Yaldoo said.

Jessica Gearheart, another South Lyon resident, appreciated the unique choice.

"I thought it would be little bit different, but it's interesting that it's Christmas themed," Gearheart said. "I like it though."

Fabinski included a special hidden detail for observant viewers.

"On the Christmas tree, I did one light that doesn't shine as much," Fabinski said.

The mural aims to keep holiday joy alive in South Lyon throughout the year, painting the town merry and bright regardless of season.

