Newly restored Dante Alighieri monument unveiled today on Belle Isle

(WXYZ) — The newly restored Dante Alighieri monument was officially unveiled today on Belle Isle by the Consulate of Italy in Detroit and the Dante Aligheri Society of Michigan.

Dante Alighieri Michigan President Lia Adelfi was joined by Consul Allegra Baistrocchi and local leaders to mark the special event on Thursday.

Alighieri is Italy’s most respected poet, and the monument on Belle Isle is meant to symbolize and celebrate the Italian-American community in Detroit.

The event was part of the LoveITDetroit project.

The project was established in 2021 to help celebrate Italian culture in the city.