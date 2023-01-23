News Literacy 2023: What to look out for to spot fake news

(WXYZ) — We're kicking off National News Literacy Week, and all week long, we'll be highlighting the importance of fact-based journalism in a healthy democracy.

News literacy is the ability to determine what's credible and what's not, and recognize which stories to trust, share and act on.

Misinformation on social media has become a growing trend in recent years.

Most of the "alternative facts" going around are being spread through Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Experts say young people who spend a lot of time on these platforms are especially prone to getting duped, but students at Oakland University are learning the importance of spotting fake news.

Student journalists at The Oakland Post are hard at work throughout the week.

"We have a campus section which joe is the editor of. That is typically geared at covering events and significant campus news in that respect," Tori Coker said.

These seniors are behind the weekly student-run newspaper the Oakland Post.

All three have unique reasons they're pursuing journalism.

"I'm applying to medical school in the fall but part of the reason I added a minor in journalism is because I was and am so frustrated by the misinformation and disinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic," Coker said. "It cost people their lives and it undermined our public health response in a really big way."

Their commitment to truth-seeking unites them, something they say is more challenging to find as social media platforms cloud what's real.

It's why Journalism Professor Adina Schneeweis says she's constantly teaching her students about media literacy.

"I think it's really important to know who to trust," Schneeweis said. "There's so much information coming at us all the time that of course you have to decide, 'am I going to trust this Facebook post? This YouTube video? This person telling me stuff wherever they've heard it?'"

It's a skill she says is important for everyone to learn.

"The most obvious concern is that people make life decisions or health decisions in the context of the pandemic based on information that they think is real or trustworthy," she said.

Schneeweis says to make sure you're getting accurate information look to websites ending in .edu, .gov or .org first. Also, look for attribution, and always consider the source and what personal agenda they may have.

"Try to listen to things you don't normally listen to, read things you don't normally read just to see the contrast," she said.

In recent years, apps like TikTok have grown in popularity, especially among young people. That has come with yet another avenue for the spread of misinformation.

In part two of this series, we'll introduce you to a group working to debunk fake news on TikTok, one post at a time.