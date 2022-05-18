Next-door shootout: Taylor woman says police shooting left her with thousands in damage

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jamilya Colger is a single mother to two kids, ages 10 and 4. She says she was living at The Ponds apartment complex in Taylor when suddenly gunfire broke out causing major damage.

It happened during a standoff with her neighbors and the Taylor Police Department.

“Right here, these two. You can see the bullet holes still in the house," she said.

Jamilya provided us with pictures of what she says were 19 bullet holes that remarkably didn’t strike her or her family.

“I work midnights, so I could have been sleeping and wouldn't have heard none of this and ... got shot up. It would have been very misfortunate for me and my mother," she said.

Jamilya said she returned home on April 8 to find her furniture, television and children’s game systems destroyed.

Web Extra | Jamilya Colger describes the damage from Taylor shooting

A bullet even shot through boxes of food, and when she asked police about being reimbursed, they allegedly told her there was nothing they could do.

"They didn’t even say sorry. The officer said he was going out of town and MSP would handle it," she said.

7 Action News questioned Taylor police who referred us to Michigan State Police, now handling the case, but they too would not comment except to confirm an investigation.

Family friend Pastor Maurice Hardwick is also demanding more be done to help Jamilya who’s been left afraid.

"We understand the protection part. What about the serve part? Seek some other forms of resources through city council," said Pastor Mo.

In the meantime, Jamilya is still living nearby and asking for help, considering she did not have renters insurance. A GoFundMe for Jamilya's family has been set up here.

Attorney Wolf Mueller says there are liability issues with this situation.

"You have a responsibility. If you cause harm, you cause damage, then you should pay for the property damage. And even just as a matter of public image," Mueller said. "When they destroyed this woman's house with 19 bullets, then they should pay for the property damage."

State police say they are close to finishing their investigation and submitting findings to the prosecutor's office. We will stay on top of this to provide an update to Jamilya's situation.

