Watch
News

'Next generation' Detroit auto show returning downtown in September

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Pugliano
<p>DETROIT, MI-JANUARY 16: The Ford exhibit is shown at the 2018 North American International Auto Show January 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,100 journalists from 61 countries attend the NAIAS each year. The show opens to the public January 20th and ends January 28th. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)</p>
More than 800,000 attend North American International Auto Show
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 13:41:26-05

(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show is returning to Downtown Detroit for the first time in three years this fall.

Rod Alberts, the executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, announced Tuesday that the show will take place from Sept. 14-25, 2022 at Huntington Place and at other locations around Detroit, including different parks and the Detroit Riverfront.

The show was scheduled to take place in June 2020 with a brand new experience, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the show was moved to Pontiac's M-1 Concourse for Motor Bella.

This year's show will "be an indoor and outdoor city-wide celebration of mobility," Alberts said.

"It will be unlike anything we have ever hosted before," he added.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website