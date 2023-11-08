Nextdoor lays off 25% of its full-time staff as neighborhood social network works to cut costs

Watch Now
Jeff Chiu/AP
The app Nextdoor added new features for families looking to celebrate Halloween safely amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 10:25:06-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Nextdoor is laying off 25% of its full-time staff as the neighborhood-focused social network company cuts costs with its losses widening.

The job eliminations are part of a larger cost reduction plan that aims to slash Nextdoor's current personnel expenses by up to $60 million annually, according to a third-quarter financial report from the company.

At the end of 2022, Nextdoor had 704 employees, according to an annual securities filing.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco company confirmed that almost 200 employees will be impacted by the job cuts The company this week reported quarterly losses of $38 million — greater than the $35 million it lost during the same period last year.

