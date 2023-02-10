NextGen TV: The new way to watch HD TV for free

(WXYZ) — Channel 7's parent company Scripps has launched an awareness campaign about a new broadcast technology set to create waves.

It's called NextGen TV, and experts say it will revolutionize how people consume content soon.

7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed went to ABC Warehouse in Bloomfield Township to find out how the technology work and ways folks can benefit.

So what is the NextGen TV? How will it change your television experience? And most importantly, how much will it impact your wallet?

"NextGen TV, simply put is free over-the-air television like we get today but better," said Nasser Yousef, Store General Manager at ABC Warehouse.

We are talking about stunning 4K - HDR video quality, Movie theater-like sound, and Advanced emergency alerts. And best of all, folks can interact with content.

"For instance, you are watching sports, there will be a box in up in the corner with stats that you can actually click on, during the live broadcast and dwell deeper into stats on a particular player," said Yousef.

Hailed as the third generation of digital TV technology, NextGen TV, is broadcasting in more than 50 markets. It's also expected to reach 75% of households across the country by this year, making it one of the biggest reasons why folks are cutting the cord.

"Cable bills can be a couple of hundred bucks a month nowadays, so it's tough to keep it. And over-the-air television the best it's ever been now and it's going to get better down the road," said Yousef.

To see firsthand if the technology works, Faraz met up with antenna expert Alvin Rocky, who recently installed a compatible 75-inch TV at Dr. Aman Upadhyay's new home.

"For under 100 dollars to get this type of picture quality, it's unbelievable," said Dr. Aman Upadhyay.

"This right here shows you are on NextGen TV, But one of the things that's really cool about NextGen TV is that its internet TV, and there is on demand, so you have video on demand right from an antenna, and you can go to your top stories, you can see the covid numbers are, you can look at the weather, so can make a plan for the rest of the day," said Alvin Rocky, AV Multimedia Solutions.

Meanwhile, if your existing television does not support the technology, purchase a tuner box with NextGen TV and get the same benefits. For a list of compatible televisions, head over to WatchNextGenTV.com.