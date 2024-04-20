A first look inside the official NFL Draft merchandise shop opening in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The official NFL Draft merchandise store is set up and ready to go, featuring exclusive gear sold only in the heart of Detroit.

The pop-up store at 1001 Woodward Avenue will open officially to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, however, the store briefly opened for a few hours Friday afternoon to give the public a sneak peak.

WXYZ

“We have a good amount of traffic coming in, but we expect it to be packed,” said Edson Apaez, an event manager for NFL Sports.

Apaez helped turn the first floor of the downtown high rise into the official NFL shop. Friday was the unannounced soft opening, selling everything from the brand-new Detroit Lions jerseys to exclusive NFL Draft Detroit gear only found at the store.

"You can't get this online," Apaez said while holding an exclusive draft hat. "No other shop, no '47 brand. This is an exclusive piece to the shop.”

WXYZ

The shop is a pop-up store only while the draft is in town. Curious customers who saw the signs trickled in Friday for the early opening.

“I've got a new Lions hat for the NFL Draft and I've got two shot glasses,” downtown resident Brian Maddalena said.

The shot glasses are for Maddalena’s brother and friends who are coming to town for the draft and staying at his downtown apartment.

VIDEO: Learn more about the new businesses set to open ahead of the NFL Draft

At least a dozen new businesses set to open downtown ahead of NFL Draft

"It's great," Maddalena said of being downtown for the draft. "It's great for the city, great for the Lions.”

Jason Prone and his son Jesse are from Northville but happened to be walking by the store and popped in.

WXYZ Jason Prone and his son Jesse inside the official NFL Draft merchandise store in downtown Detroit during the soft opening on April 19, 2024.

“There’s so much going on and so much excitement," Jason said of downtown. "It's just great to be proud of the city.”

Not only Lions, but all 32 teams are represented in the store, which sells the same draft hats that players will wear when selected.

“These tend to sell out every single year pretty fast," Apaez said of the player draft hats. "Us opening up early gives the opportunity for fans to come and get the opportunity to rep it during the draft."

WXYZ Edson Apaez, an event manager for NFL Sports. (April 19, 2024)

Saturday is the real deal and the shop is ready for full crowds come Thursday, a once-in-a-lifetime event for families in metro Detroit.

"It's awesome," Jason said about the father-son experience. "Being a dad and having all this, it's perfect.”

WXYZ

The shop will operate at the hours below:

April 20: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 21: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 23: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 24: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

April 25: noon to 10 p.m.

April 26: noon -10 p.m.

April 27: 9a.m. to 6 p.m.

Related:

