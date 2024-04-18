Big Sean, Bazzi & more set to perform at the NFL Draft in Detroit

Some of the biggest names in music will perform on the NFL Draft stage as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light.

According to the league, Big Sean, the Detroit Youth Choir and Bazzi will each perform on one day of the draft.

Detroit's own Big Sean will take the stage at 6:15. p.m. on Friday before the NFL draft selections begin. The Detroit Youth Choir will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, and on Saturday, Bazzi will perform after the draft selections conclude.

VIDEO: Senior Director of Events at NFL Nicki Ewell talks excitement ahead of Draft in Detroit

'It's food, it's music, it's interactive games.' Senior Director of Events at NFL details excitement around Draft in Detroit

“With the Draft coming to Detroit, we knew the importance of representing the rich cultural history and music legacy of this city as part of our NFL Draft Concert Series,” said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. “With an incredible lineup of headliners who all hail from the region, we’re excited for these great artists to help us create an amazing on-site experience for our fans and prospects.”

According to the league, Detroit artist Angela Davis will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and Caleb Carroll will perform the National Anthem on the first day.

All performances will take place at the draft theater in front of the award-winning Campus Martius Park, and general fan viewing is free, standing room only and first-come-first-serve basis.

