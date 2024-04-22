Cass Tech grad Kalen King expected to be drafted in the third round right in his hometown of Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Twin brothers who graduated from Cass Tech and both went to Penn State to play for the Nittany Lions will have to face real separation for the first time in their lives.

That’s because one of them is headed to the NFL and is slated to be drafted in the third round this Friday.

Kobe and Kalen King, both juniors at Penn State, have been nearly inseparable since birth.

“You and your brother have played since knee-high, all the way through college. What’s that been like?” I asked.

“It’s been great honestly,” said Kalen King. “Just having another person to go through life with.”

This Friday, Kalen King is slated to be drafted in the third round right in his hometown of Detroit.

“I feel like everything aligned for the best,” said Kalen King when asked about the NFL Draft in his hometown.

These twins have excelled in every sport they have played, but football became Kalen King’s passion in high school.

“The older I got and the older I became, the more that I realized I was actually good at it. That’s when I developed the love and the passion for it,” he said.

Kalen King knows he’s one of the lucky ones having navigated the streets of Detroit.

“I feel like the advice I always had is to always stay the course, stay focused,” he said. “I had a goal and a plan.”

As a cornerback, Kalen King knows football can be fleeting, so he has a plan when his playing days are over.

As for that first big contract, I asked what would he buy: “First thing I want to buy? I want to buy myself a vehicle because I currently have no vehicle right now. And a place to stay and a place for my parents to stay,” said Kalen King.

Cass Tech will be holding a draft party on Friday night with NFL players, Cass Tech alum and others.

Kalen King’s brother Kobe will be there as they all watch and wait for Kalen’s name to be called.