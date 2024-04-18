City of Detroit announces Phase 4 road closures for NFL Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has announced Phase 4 road closures for the NFL Draft, which will begin this Saturday, April 20, at 6:00 am. and last 10 days, until Tuesday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Closure map from the City of Detroit:

According to the city, the following are the Phase 4 closures:



Woodward for NFL Draft Red Carpet – Opens Friday, April 26 at 5 p.m.

Woodward Avenue from Larned Street to State Street

While announcing the closures, the city is also reminding all residents and visitors that while the roads are closed, the sidewalks remain open, as do all businesses contained within the closure zones.



City officials also say that while Phase 4 closures begin at 6:00 a.m., parking restrictions will go into place at 3:00 a.m., and any vehicles in the Phase 4 zone will be removed beginning at that point.

The following is a list of the areas where cars will be removed:



SB Woodward from Montcalm Street and Elizabeth Street

SB Woodward Avenue from State Street and Larned Street

NB Woodward from Larned Street and State Street

Michigan Avenue from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Fort Street from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Congress Street from Griswold Street to Randolph Street

Larned Street from Griswold Street to just east of Woodward Avenue

Monroe Street from Randolph Street Brush Street (Closed Sunday Evening at 10:00pm)

The new closures are in addition to the following closures which are already in place:

Phase three closures began Monday, April 15th and will last until Monday, May 6th:



SB M-10 exit to Jefferson Avenue downtown will be closed - Exits 1A (W. Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time

Westbound Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien Street to Washington Blvd.

Eastbound Jefferson Avenue from Washington Blvd to Randolph

Bates Street from Jefferson Avenue to Atwater Street

Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Bates Street

Southbound Brush Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue

All Tunnel traffic must use I-375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures

Phase two closures began Monday, April 8th and will last until May 5th:



Northbound Woodward Avenue from East Congress Street to State Street

One lane of Southbound Woodward Avenue on the West side of Campus Martius

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

Phase one closures began Friday, March 29th and will last until May 7th:



Randolph Street between Gratiot Avenue and Fort Street

Monroe Street between North Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street

Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates Street (no through traffic)

Access to the Ford Underground Garage will remain open through Tuesday, April 23.