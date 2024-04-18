City of Detroit announces Phase 4 road closures for NFL Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has announced Phase 4 road closures for the NFL Draft, which will begin this Saturday, April 20, at 6:00 am. and last 10 days, until Tuesday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Closure map from the City of Detroit:
According to the city, the following are the Phase 4 closures:
- Woodward for NFL Draft Red Carpet – Opens Friday, April 26 at 5 p.m.
- Woodward Avenue from Larned Street to State Street
While announcing the closures, the city is also reminding all residents and visitors that while the roads are closed, the sidewalks remain open, as do all businesses contained within the closure zones.
VIDEO: Here's a look at phase 3 of the road closures:
City officials also say that while Phase 4 closures begin at 6:00 a.m., parking restrictions will go into place at 3:00 a.m., and any vehicles in the Phase 4 zone will be removed beginning at that point.
The following is a list of the areas where cars will be removed:
- SB Woodward from Montcalm Street and Elizabeth Street
- SB Woodward Avenue from State Street and Larned Street
- NB Woodward from Larned Street and State Street
- Michigan Avenue from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue
- Fort Street from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue
- Congress Street from Griswold Street to Randolph Street
- Larned Street from Griswold Street to just east of Woodward Avenue
- Monroe Street from Randolph Street Brush Street (Closed Sunday Evening at 10:00pm)
The new closures are in addition to the following closures which are already in place:
Phase three closures began Monday, April 15th and will last until Monday, May 6th:
- SB M-10 exit to Jefferson Avenue downtown will be closed - Exits 1A (W. Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time
- Westbound Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien Street to Washington Blvd.
- Eastbound Jefferson Avenue from Washington Blvd to Randolph
- Bates Street from Jefferson Avenue to Atwater Street
- Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Bates Street
- Southbound Brush Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue
- All Tunnel traffic must use I-375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures
VIDEO: Here's a look at phase 2 of the road closures:
Phase two closures began Monday, April 8th and will last until May 5th:
- Northbound Woodward Avenue from East Congress Street to State Street
- One lane of Southbound Woodward Avenue on the West side of Campus Martius
- Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street
- Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street
- Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street
VIDEO: How the city of Detroit is lighting up for the NFL Draft
Phase one closures began Friday, March 29th and will last until May 7th:
- Randolph Street between Gratiot Avenue and Fort Street
- Monroe Street between North Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street
- Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)
- Bates Street (no through traffic)
Access to the Ford Underground Garage will remain open through Tuesday, April 23.