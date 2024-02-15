Detroit police chief talks safety ahead of NFL Draft in Detroit: 'We’re very, very confident in our strategy.'

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Following the shooting at the Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City, Detroit Police Chief James White spoke Thursday on the department's safety strategy for the NFL Draft in Detroit in April.

“We’ve been in strategy planning mode for two years now, intensified as we get closer to the go date," said Chief White. “We’re very, very confident in our strategy.”

He said they won't ignore what happened this week, and will try to learn from it.

“Certainly, we look at what’s happened and we’re going to study it, like we study, unfortunately, the other events that have happened throughout our country already this year.”

The chief said they plan to have helicopters, undercover officers and gun-free zones during the NFL Draft. They say they are also communicating with local, state and federal partners.

"We’ve hosted large events and we know what is necessary," he said.

Chief White said the community wants and deserves a safe environment to enjoy the NFL Draft in Detroit.

"Working together we’re going to do everything we possibly can to ensure a safe event," said Chief White.