Detroit restaurants & bars holding events for the NFL Draft; here's a list

The NFL Draft is set to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Downtown Detroit next week, and bars and restaurants across the area are celebrating with special events.

Below you'll find different events happening during NFL Draft week, including celebrations, watch parties, gatherings and more.

Detroit City Distillery

The distillery in Eastern Market is having special events for the draft. It will start with a bar takeover at the Detroit Foundation Hotel from Tuesday, April 23 through Friday, April 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The distillery is doing special torus at The Whiskey Factory, their distillery in Eastern Market, from April 23-27. Tickets are available here.

They will also host separate seatings at its factory cocktail lounge where fans can watch the NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, and their tasting room down the street in Eastern Market will live-stream the draft every night.

Experience ZuZu

The new restaurant in Downtown Detroit is located between the draft theater in Campus Martius and at the NFL Draft Experience at Hart Plaza.

They said they will be hosting surprise celebrity DJs every day and night, with the action starting at 11 a.m. with a full menu and bar service.

It is a ticketed event with tickets starting at $150 and they can be purchased here.

Detroit Shipping Company

The Detroit Shipping Company in Midtown is hosting a watch party for each day of the NFL Draft. They'll have food and drink specials, swag, giveaways, games and more.

It's open to all ages and no reservations are required.

Hockeytown Cafe

The restaurant and bar along Woodward Ave. will host an NFL Draft Kickoff Party on Thursday, April 25 with BBQ, drinks, games, music and more.

The Annex

NLETMG Sports Management is having a free NFL Watch Party at The Annex in Downtown Detroit on Thursday. They represent Alabama's Dallas Turner and Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton.

Afterword, The Annex is hosting an after-party starting at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Batch Brewing Company

The brewery in Corktown is hosting NFL-themed trivia on Wednesday, April 24, then will open at 12 p.m. Thursday with live radio shows and the draft on projectors. Friday will include live music and an event at 1 p.m. and the second round of the draft on the TVs once again.

The Belt

Right in the heart of Downtown Detroit, The Belt is doing different events on Friday and Saturday of the NFL Draft with special performances from Andre Power and A-Trak.

