Final day of NFL Draft to highlight Detroit with performances, community discussions & more

The National Football League said the final day of the NFL Draft in Detroit will put a special spotlight on Detroit culture and focus on families.

According to the league, there will be programming that features Detroit culture, music, schools and community organizations.

The actual draft will take place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, but the NFL Draft experience and other activation throughout Downtown Detroit open at 9 a.m.

The league will also highlight Detroit's music scene, with the NFL and Motown Museum collaborating and highlight up-and-coming artists who will perform between picks.

There will also be a "Detroit-style" interview series with on-stage discussions from business owners, community organizations, founders of businesses and more.

The NFL said they will highlight the Detroit Hustle at Campus Martius Park with an instruction and group dance performance.

After the draft ends, Bazzi, a Michigan-born multiplatinum singer, songwriter and musician, will perform on the stage.

General fan viewing for the Draft Concert Series is free, standing room only and will be on a first-come first-served basis. For free entry, fans must download the NFL OnePass app or on the web at NFL.com/DraftAccess