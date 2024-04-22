Watch Now

Final phase of Detroit road closures begin Wednesday for NFL Draft; here's a complete list

Barricades are in place and fences are up in Detroit's Cadillac Square. It's all part of the upcoming NFL Draft's phase 2 of road closures.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 12:38:01-04

The City of Detroit announced the final phases of road closures for the 2024 NFL Draft. They begin Wednesday morning and last through Sunday.

The closures are for the completion of draft-related activites and Draft Day in the D parties at Downtown Detroit parks. The city said that while the road closures will be in effect, the sidewalks will remain open.

There will also be extensive on-street parking restrictions starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and lasting through Sunday, April 28 at 6 a.m. Vehicles parked on these streets after this time will be removed.

Phase 5A Closures are as follows:

  • Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue
  • Woodward from the Fisher Service Drive to Larned
  • John R from Farmer to Woodward
  • Clifford from Woodward to Griswold
  • Grand River from Griswold to Farmer
  • Beaubien from Lafayette to Macomb
  • Monroe from Brush to St. Antoine
  • Jefferson from Randolph to M-10/Washington Blvd. (including access to Ford Underground garage)
  • Adams from Park to Witherell
  • Park/Witherell at Woodward (the South end of Grand Circus Park)
  • WB Madison from John R to Witherell
  • NB Washington from John R to Park

Phase 5B closures will begin Thursday, April 25th at 12:01am and end Sunday, April 28th at 6am. Parking restrictions for phase 5B will also begin at Thursday, April 25th at 12:01am.

NFL Draft all road closures

Phase 5B Closures are as follows:

  • State/Gratiot from Griswold to Library
  • Farmer from Monroe to Gratiot
  • Griswold from Jefferson to Michigan
  • SB Washington from Larned to the circle in front of Huntington Place
  • Randolph from Jefferson to Fort
  • Brush from Fort to Monroe
  • Lafayette from Beaubien to Brush
  • Congress from Brush to Woodward
  • Larned from Woodward to Brush Street

The following roads will reopen Friday, April 26th at 6am in support of the Tigers home game.

  • Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue
  • Woodward Avenue from Adams Street to Montcalm Street
  • Adams Street from Park Avenue to Witherell Street

Other road closures for the draft include:
Phase 4 road closures:

  • SB Woodward from Montcalm Street and Elizabeth Street
  • SB Woodward Avenue from State Street and Larned Street
  • NB Woodward from Larned Street and State Street
  • Michigan Avenue from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue
  • Fort Street from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue
  • Congress Street from Griswold Street to Randolph Street
  • Larned Street from Griswold Street to just east of Woodward Avenue
  • Monroe Street from Randolph Street Brush Street (Closed Sunday Evening at 10:00pm)

Phase three closures began Monday, April 15th and will last until Monday, May 6th:

  • SB M-10 exit to Jefferson Avenue downtown will be closed - Exits 1A (W. Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time
  • Westbound Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien Street to Washington Blvd.
  • Eastbound Jefferson Avenue from Washington Blvd to Randolph
  • Bates Street from Jefferson Avenue to Atwater Street
  • Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Bates Street
  • Southbound Brush Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue
  • All Tunnel traffic must use I-375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures

Phase two closures began Monday, April 8th and will last until May 5th:

  • Northbound Woodward Avenue from East Congress Street to State Street
  • One lane of Southbound Woodward Avenue on the West side of Campus Martius
  • Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street
  • Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street
  • Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

Phase one closures began Friday, March 29th and will last until May 7th:

  • Randolph Street between Gratiot Avenue and Fort Street
  • Monroe Street between North Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street
  • Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)
  • Bates Street (no through traffic)
