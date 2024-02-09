First renderings for NFL Draft in Detroit stage and viewing areas released

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're getting our first look at what organizers are envisioning for when the NFL Draft comes to Detroit later this year.

According to renderings released by Visit Detroit and the Detroit Sports Commission, the footprint for the Draft will extend from the Monroe Street Midway, through Campus Martius Park and then travel down Woodward to Hart Plaza.

“The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Detroit is just 77 days away, and excitement is building,” said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit President and CEO in a news release. “With today’s release of Draft renderings, fans locally and across the nation now have a first look of how the iconic streets of Detroit will provide a remarkable stage for the NFL.”

Renderings of the massive stage that will be assembled on the Monroe Midway have also been released.

Officials say the strategic layout of the Draft staging and viewing area was developed to maximize public viewing options while providing optimal access for fans to enjoy everything downtown has to offer, including restaurants, public spaces, and entertainment venues.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released the following statement, "After the Super Bowl, all eyes are going to turn to Detroit and the NFL Draft, which is less than three months away. We are excited about this opportunity to re-introduce Detroit to people around the country and the world who may have an outdated image of our city. Incorporating the Draft activities into the heart of the city will allow hundreds of thousands of visitors see first hand the progress Detroit is making, and to support our many restaurants, shops and other small businesses."

In addition to the main footprint area in and around Campus Martius Park, the public will be able to view the Draft along the South Woodward Corridor and at the free NFL Draft Experience at Hart Plaza, adjacent to the Detroit Riverwalk.

Planning is still being finalized, so the NFL will provide further insight into the staging and viewing areas as the even approaches.

Fans can download the NFL One Pass appto register for free access to view the Draft and participate in the NFL Draft Experience.