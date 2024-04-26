Goodelll 'drafts' 14 student-athletes to become Detroit Lions ambassadors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell officially drafted 14 student-athletes today to the Fritz Pollard Alliance Jr. Academy.

The boys and girls will serve as Ambassadors of the Detroit Lions.

Keeping with Detroit's NFL Draft spirit, the inaugural Fritz Pollard Alliance Academy held its Draft Breakfast in Downtown Detroit.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell officially drafted 9th-grade student-athletes for their academic, community service, and sports accomplishments.

Their mission is to become the Detroit Lions' Ambassadors. One of the young draft picks is 15-year-old Greg Pope.

"It's special, real special, cause some kids do not have this opportunity, and most would like this opportunity," Pope says.

Greg's dream is to be an NFL player soon, and he is grateful for any opportunity that will bring him closer to that goal.

"I would like to play receiver," he says.

Also present at the event was Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who had all praise for the program.

"There's 40 or 45 players on the team on the field, but there are hundreds of jobs in the office and lots of career opportunities and then they're going to start these young people off this summer with the Detroit Lions and exposing Detroiters to those opportunities," Duggan said.

As for last night, the Mayor says he couldn't stop smiling after witnessing the record-shattering opening of the NFL draft in downtown Detroit.

"I want to thank the 2,500 officers who worked overtime and missing their vacation and leave days, and they will do the same the next two nights so we're gonna go back and do it again today," Duggan says. "I mean, I just kept looking back at the crowd from the pavilion and it was a special night for Detroit."

And NFL Commissioner Goodell echoed a similar sentiment.

"It was really the teamwork. It was a real public-private cooperation along with the fans and the Detroit Lions, and we are proud to be here, and again, I think it demonstrated the great things are happening here in Detroit," Goodell says.

Meanwhile, at the event, several individuals who demonstrated exceptional characteristics in promoting diversity within the sports industry were also honored. These included legendary Detroit Lion and Pro Football Hall of Fame icon Barry Sanders, the executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Lions, Brad Holmes, and All-American from the University of Michigan Blake Corum.