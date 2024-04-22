Here are all of the Detroit Lions draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions aren't picking until late on Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft, thanks to a great season that saw them make the NFC Championship.

The draft is also taking place in Downtown Detroit and is set to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the area for the draft.

Full coverage of the NFL Draft in Detroit here

The Lions have seven picks across the seven rounds of the draft. They can trade their picks, but as of Monday, April 22, here are all of the picks.



Round 1 - Pick 29

Round 2 - Pick 29 (61st overall)

Round 3 - Pick 9 (73rd overall) (from Minnesota)

Round 5 - Pick 29 (164th overall)

Round 6 - Pick 25 (201st overall) (From Tampa Bay)

Round 6 - Pick 29 (205th overall)

Round 7 - Pick 29 (249th overall)

Watch more NFL Draft coverage before

See a first look inside the pop-up NFL Shop in Downtown Detroit below

A first look inside the official NFL Draft merchandise shop opening in downtown Detroit

Previewing the Lions first-round options with The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner

WATCH: Previewing Lions first round options with The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Brad Galli

ESPN's Adam Schefter talks about the NFL Draft with Brad Galli