Here are the road closures that begin Friday for NFL Draft buildout

The construction of the NFL Draft stage will begin Friday in Downtown Detroit, and with the construction of the stage, there will be several road closures.

The City of Detroit released the list of road closures for the draft stage buildout on Tuesday.

Hear from Duggan below

Road closures expected for NFL Draft stage construction

The road closures will last from March 29 through May 7 are are:

Randolph St. between Macomb St. and Fort St.

Monroe St. between Woodward and Randolph

Farmer between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates St. (No through traffic)

Farmer from Randolph to Bates

"Starting Friday, you won't be able to drive north on Randolph near the county building, Monroe, Farmer Bates, this whole section, the roads will be closed off," Duggan said.

He also said that the Visit Detroit team has been reaching out to surrounding businesses to make sure they know about the closures.

The entire draft area will span Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, down Woodward Ave. and all the way to Hart Plaza. The draft stage itself will be near Cadillac Square while the NFL Draft Experience will be at Hart Plaza.

Eric Larson with the Downtown Detroit Partnership also said that there has been a committee working on parking and transportation for those coming to the draft, especially with the road closures.

Larson said there will be park-and-ride with shuttles from key locations outside of the core of the city, and that the NFL OnePass app will be a critical resource for people to navigate the draft area.