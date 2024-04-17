Here's the live ESPN & NFL Network coverage for the NFL Draft in Detroit & how you can watch it

The NFL Network and ESPN have released a detailed list of its on-location coverage for the 2024 NFL Draft in Downtown Detroit.

Reminder: You can watch the NFL Draft on Channel 7 starting Thursday, April 25 with pre-draft coverage at 7 p.m., followed by the full draft. We'll have hour-long pre-draft specials on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

According to NFL Network, there will be more than 60 hours of live draft week coverage starting Sunday, April 21.

ESPN will also have its biggest names in town for draft coverage. Check out the details for both networks' coverage below.

ESPN

On the eve of the NFL Draft, Kevin Negandhi will host Sportscenter from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. from inside the NFL Draft Theater, and there will be an extended edition of Sportscenter from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

ESPN will provide five hours of wall-to-wall studio show programming in Detroit, starting with NFL Live, followed by College GameDay and NFL Draft Countdown leading up tot he NFL Draft starting Thursday at 8 p.m.

ESPN will be on the ground in Campus Martius Park and ABC will have coverage beyond the draft theater in Cadillac Square.

On Thursday and Friday, ESPN will be filling their coverage with analysts including Mel Kiper, Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Mike Greenburg, Adam Schefter, Molly McGrath and more.

College GameDay analysts will also include Kirk Herbsreit, Desmond Hower, former Alabana coach Nick Saban, Rece Davis and more.

Pat McAfee will host The Mat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular from The Rink at Campus Martius Park and will be joined by Conor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs and A.J. Hawk, with additional guests to be announced in the coming days.

Here's the schedule for ESPN studio shows that will be in Detroit.



NFL Live - Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

College GameDay - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show - Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Throughout NFL Draft week, live ESPN digital shows and podcasts – available on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App – will feature an array of ESPN personalities:



Monday (11 a.m.-noon): First Draft –Yates, and Kiper Jr. break down their final mock Drafts before heading to Detroit.

Wednesday (7:30-9 p.m.): First Draft –Yates, 2005 NFL draftee Domonique Foxworth, Kimes and Kiper Jr. host First Draft in front of a live audience at the ESPN Bet Sportsbook in Greektown-Detroit.

Thursday (at the conclusion of round 1): NFL Draft Round 1 Reactions – Douglas, Harry Lyles Jr., Spencer Hall and Kevin Clark discuss all of the major storylines from Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

Friday (7 p.m.-midnight): Live coverage of the NFL Draft – Douglas, Lyles Jr., Hall and Clark analyze and discuss every pick in Rounds 2 and 3.

NFL Network

For the 18th year, NFL Network will provide on-location coverage of the draft throughout the draft week. They say they will have more than 60 hours of live draft week coverage.

Coverage includes:

