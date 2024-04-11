Watch Now

Here's what people can expect at the NFL Fan Experience in Detroit during the draft

It’s now April and that means we're less than a month away from the NFL Draft in Detroit. Also this month, more than a dozen new businesses are set to open downtown.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 13:06:15-04

(WXYZ) — Along with the NFL Draft coming to Detroit on April 25-27, fans will be able to have fun, see history, meet players and more at the NFL Fan Experience.

The NFL Fan Experience is at Hart Plaza, a few blocks away from the draft theatre near Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park.

Reminder: You must download the NFL OnePass app and register to be able to access the NFL Fan Experience.

Games

Fans at the NFL Experience can try their hand at a variety of football games. They are:

  • 40-yard dash
    • Race down the field and digital NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall
  • Vertical Jump
    • Find out the difference between your reach and the flag you hit is
  • Hail Mary
    • Throw a deep pass over defenders into a drop net

Attractions

Autograph Stage: There will be an autograph stage where you can get autographs from current NFL players and NFL legends. The schedule will be released by April 20.

Bud Light Backyard Bar: The Bud Light Backyard Bar will include Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer and have a photo-op.

Look Like a Pro: You can step inside a uniformed body cast mold and wear your favorite NFL team at the "Look Like a Pro" attraction.

Taste of Detroit: The Taste of Detroit will have selections from dozens of local restaurants where you can chow down on some delicious food from award-winning restaurants and food trucks.

Check out the full list of the local restaurants here.

NFL Draft Stage: Stand on a replica of the official NFL Draft Stage and take your spot behind the Podium

NFL Locker Room: You can visit a replica NFL locker room as it appears on game day.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: There will be a HOF curated exhibit with Hall of fame bronze busts and different trophies and awards.

Pepsi Team Helmets: Fans can take their picture with oversized replica of all 32 NFL team helmets

Super Bowl Rings: There will be a display with all 57 Super Bowl Rings

Vince Lombardi Trophy: Fans can get a photo op with the trophy awarded to the Super Bowl winner every year.

