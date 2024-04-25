Huddle for Diabetes event provides advice, screenings on eve of the NFL Draft

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Emagine Royal Oak hosted a Huddle for Diabetes event on the eve of the NFL Draft.

NFL Alumni Health and Beyond Type 1 organized the community wellness event that took place on Wednesday.

Beyond Type 1

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker and Chicago Bears wide receiver Collin Johnson were among the special guests with a personal connection to diabetes.

The event was part of a new initiative to help people across the country learn more about diabetes, the symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and resources. Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit that was founded by Nick Jonas.

Beyond Type 1

Free on-site screenings were available along with expert advice.

