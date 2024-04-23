In Detroit for the NFL Draft? Here's where the locals say to visit

(WXYZ) — The NFL Draft is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Downtown Detroit over the next few days, and that means people will be needing places to eat, drink, visit and more.

We asked people on Facebook where people should visit when they're in town for the draft! It got hundreds of comments with people suggesting places to go.

Kimberly Renee: "Belle Isle Aquarium, DNR Center, DIA, Henry Ford and Greenfield Village, Detroit Zoo."

Stan Sikorski: "Greektown, Wintergarden entrance to Ren Cen, Lafayette Coney Island, Campus Martius, MGM Grand. Fox Theatre. Green Dot Stables. Detroit style pizza: Buddy’s, Shields, Louie’s, Cloverleaf. DIA. Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village.Eastern Market."

Buffy O'Keefe: Eat at Bucharest Grill, get the chicken shawarma!"

Ronald H. Griffin: "Lafayette Coney Island lol. And Louis Deli , Hot Sam’s clothing, DIA, and the Shadow Gallery."

Cheryl Reardon: "Drive north on Lakeshore Drive, amazing beauty. Also, Pewabic Factory, Carhartt and Shinola stores. Michigan Science Museum, lots of hands-on fun for kids."

Dave Diegel: "Motown Museum is a must for any trip to Detroit."

Michael Davis: "The Henry Ford museum. Walk the best Riverwalk in the nation. Xochimilco. D. I. A. Charles Wright Museum."

Sam Whiting: "Eastern Market, the Detroit Riverfront, Motown Museum, DIA, Belle Isle Aquarium, and Standard Barber Co!"

Domonique Davis: "Mix Bricktown has the best drinks downtown!!!"