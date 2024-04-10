Jefferson Ave. included in phase 3 of Detroit road closures for NFL Draft; view full list

The City of Detroit announced the third phase of road closures in the downtown area for the NFL Draft build out at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

According to the city this phase will have the biggest impact on people driving around the city, as it includes the closure of Jefferson Ave. for the NFL Draft Experience buildout at Hart Plaza.

The new closures will begin Monday, April 15 at 12 a.m. and last until Monday, May 6 at 5 a.m.

The closures are:



SB M-10 exit to Jefferson Avenue downtown will be closed - Exits 1A (W. Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time

Westbound Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien Street to Washington Blvd.

Eastbound Jefferson Avenue from Washington Blvd to Randolph

Bates Street from Jefferson Avenue to Atwater Street

Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Bates Street

Southbound Brush Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue

All Tunnel traffic must use I-375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures

Windsor-bound traffic should use Jefferson to Randolph to access the Tunnel



Phase two closures began Monday, April 8 and will last until May 5:



Northbound Woodward Avenue from East Congress Street to State Street

One lane of Southbound Woodward Avenue on the West side of Campus Martius

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

Phase one closures began Friday, March 29t and will last until May 7:

Randolph Street between Gratiot Avenue and Fort Street

Monroe Street between North Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street

Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates Street (no through traffic)

According to the city, access to the Ford Underground Garage will remain open through Tuesday, April 23, and parking restrictions will be in place during the closures.

They city says people should pay close attention to any parking restrictions, and that the Park Detroit app doesn't show them. Cars improperly parked will be towed.

Watch our report about cars being towed from the second phase of closures below.