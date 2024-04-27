Meet-and-greet brings Detroit Lions players, fans together during NFL Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One after another, excited Detroit Lions fans waited in line Friday afternoon to meet some of their favorite men in Honolulu Blue.

“I’m loving the draft. It's been the time of my life,” Nicole Lin from Grand Rapids said.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs made an appearance at the Little Ceasars Activation Tent and Amon-Ra St. Brown signed autographs at 1001 Woodward Avenue.

“I got my hat signed and I got a signed card,” said young Lincoln Thibeadeau, who traveled from Ontario.

When I asked Lincoln how he felt waiting in line to meet St. Brown, he said he was “Excited. Just really excited.”

“It was just so… I was just nervous for the whole time,” Lincoln said.

VIDEO: Fans take on the Detroit Lions Fan Experience at Hart Plaza

Lin said she drove eight hours from Washington, D.C. and meeting St. Brown was at the top of her to-do list this draft weekend.

“That was really cool. He's a legend. We love him. We love that he's sticking around. We love that he loves to be part of Detroit,” Lin said of the experience. “We really wanted to meet Amon-Ra and see him. We didn't know it was going to be so busy. We're glad it was busy.”

It was an experience fans say they won't soon forget.

I asked Lincoln what he thinks he’ll remember the most.

“Probably the autographs,” he responded. “I'm not selling this.”

