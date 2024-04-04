More road closures set to begin Monday in Downtown Detroit for NFL Draft; here's the list

The second phase of road closures for the 2024 NFL Draft in Downtown Detroit will begin on Monday, April 8.

The road closures are part of the bigger draft footprint that will span from Campus Martius to Hart Plaza for both the actual NFL draft stage and the NFL Fan Experience.

The newest road closures will last from Monday, April 8 at 9 a.m. until May 5 at 11:59 p.m. and will encompass the roads around Campus Martius Park and the south side of the NFL Draft Theater where the Monroe Street Midway was

Wach the timelapse below of the NFL Draft stage construction

VIDEO: Timelapse shows NFL Draft stage construction in Detroit

The closures starting April 8 are:



Northbound Woodward Avenue from Congress Street to State Street

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

The first phase of closures began Friday, March 29 and will last until May 7. Those were:

Randolph Street between Monroe Street and Fort Street

Monroe Street between Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street

Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates Street (no through traffic)

The QLine will continue to provide service to the Congress Street station through April 12.

Future road closures, including the close of E. Jefferson, will be announced soon.

