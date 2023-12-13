NFL announces first game in Brazil, expansion of international series to 8 games

(WXYZ) — The National Football League has announced it will expand their league-operated international games beginning in 2025. The teams and host cities will be announced sometime in the future.

“Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams," said Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, in a news release.. “Increasing international game inventory allows us to grow our global presence and share our game with exciting new markets to connect with more fans around the world."

The decision to expand from four games to up to 8 games a season comes as the league also announced a game in São Paulo, Brazil in 2024. This game will be the first-ever regular season game played in South America. This will mean the league will have played a game on 5 of the 7 continents.

The 2024 season will also include three games in London, two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a third at Wembley Stadium featuring a home game for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as a fifth game at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The decisions were announced as the league is holding meetings in Dallas.