LIVE AT 10: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to speak with 99 days until NFL Draft in Detroit

(WXYZ) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will speak in the City of Detroit on Wednesday with just 99 days left until the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Goodell will speak at the Visit Detroit Annual Partnership Meeting at Ford Field at 10 a.m.

Watch live at 10 a.m. here

The fireside chat will be with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, and they will discuss the significance of the draft and what it means to the city. WXYZ will live-stream the event.

In November, officials provided an update on the draft with 150 days until the event.

The draft will take place in the areas around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, but specific details are still being finalized by the NFL and the local coalition.

According to officials, the NFL draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will also be open for all three days of the draft. Fans will have the chance to play games, check out interactive exhibits, autograph sessions and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Community events related to the draft in Detroit will be free for everyone, the officials announced.

“The 2024 NFL Draft will highlight all that makes Detroit and Southeast Michigan a great place to live, work, invest, and visit,” Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari, who is also the organizing co-chair for the draft, said in a statement. “Visit Detroit is proud to partner with Detroit Metropolitan Airport, local hotels, restaurants, and shops to create a best-in-class hospitality experience for visitors from touchdown to takeoff.”

The coalition said it has done research, held discussions and listening sessions to identify community priorities, and literacy non-profit Beyond Basic and Project Play, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, were selected as the inaugural non-profit partners. A $1 million donation was announced to the group.

The initiative is a first-of-its-kind and the living legacy program will be carried forward by the Detroit Sports Commission past the NFL draft and through the 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four at Ford Field.

“This unprecedented legacy program will allow us to build on the momentum from the 2024 Draft and continue to support important causes that impact Detroit youth,” said Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Dave Beachnau. “The Detroit Sports Commission commits to including a community legacy component to all major sporting events coming to Detroit and ensuring that every event has a positive impact on our community.”

“The draft is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase the amazing transformation and revitalization that has taken place in Detroit, while also significantly benefiting local businesses and residents,” said Bill Emerson, the president of Rocket Companies. "We look forward to showcasing both the amazing people and businesses in our community while continuing to work hand-in-hand with them, local government and philanthropic partners to ensure this is an event that everyone can enjoy.”

Detroit Experience Initiative

Along with the draft, Visit Detroit and the City of Detroit are working with partners on the Detroit Experience Initiative

It's a neighborhood engagement program that will feature pre-draft events held at City of Detroit Parks & Recreation facilities that will bring fun and excitement to residents across all seven districts of the city.

"We are so thrilled to connect the NFL Draft to our city center,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “Detroit’s NFL Draft is going to be fully integrated into our downtown and have activities in our neighborhoods. "It certainly will be a fun and memorable event for thousands of football fans that will showcase the great progress our city has been making."

The city's Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department is also working with other organizations to prepare and certify local businesses so they are ready for the opportunities created by the NFL draft.

“Our local coalition of stakeholders and partners are working hard to ensure that whether you live in Detroit or are visiting Detroit, the 2024 NFL Draft is an exciting, inclusive, fun-filled experience,” said organizing co-chair and Founder of Moment Strategies Alexis Wiley. “Through our legacy commitment, the 2024 NFL Draft’s impact will be felt in our region for years to come.”

WORKING WITH THE NFL DRAFT

Officials also said there will be temporary paid positions supporting the NFL Draft Experience. Fans and residents can learn more about NFL Teammate opportunities and register for positions at visitdetroit.com/teammate-opportunity. Teammates help promote a fun and inclusive environment of fan engagement by fulfilling a variety of team roles throughout the NFL draft footprint.