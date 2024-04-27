NFL Draft Day 3 live blog: Lions have 4 picks, Michigan players still out there

(WXYZ) — The final day of the NFL Draft has arrived, and all 32 teams will be picking in rounds four through seven in Downtown Detroit.
In rounds two and three on Friday night, the Lions added another cornerback, drafting Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw with the 61st overall pick.
Hear from Rakestraw below
There were also six Michigan players drafted:
- Kris Jenkins - No. 49 - Cincinnati Bengals
- Mike Sainristil - No. 50 - Washington Commanders
- Junior Colson - No. 69 - Los Angeles Chargers
- Blake Corum - No. 83 - Los Angeles Rams
- Roman Wilson - No. 84 - Pittsburgh Steelers
- Zak Zinter - No. 85 - Cleveland Browns
Detroit will have four picks in the final day of the draft – one in round five (164), two in round six (201 and 205) and one in round seven (249).
Get live updates below
12 p.m.
The fourth round of the NFL Draft is officially open.
NFL Chief Football Administration Officer Dawn Aponte said as she opened the final day that there have been 550,000 people who have attended so far.
"We are going to break the all-time draft attendance record here today," Aponte said as she thanked fans and the city.
9 a.m.
Gates officially opened for the draft at 9 a.m. and the rain stopped. Thousands have been flowing in for the draft and people are ready for the final day.
Detroit needs about 100,000 visitors to the final day to break the all-time NFL Draft attendance records. There were 275,000 people on Thursday and 230,000 people on Friday.